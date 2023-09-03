Widespread rain in various parts of Chennai

CHENNAI: Chennai is experiencing widespread rain at various places in the city on Sunday evening due to cyclonic circulation over the sea, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

According to the report, it is raining heavily in various parts of Chennai -- Adyar, Pattinapakkam, Mandaveli, T Nagar, Kodambakkam, Nungambakkam, Mambalam, Ashok Nagar and KK Nagar and other parts of the city.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has stated that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Northeast Bay of Bengal within 48 hours and added that rainfall will continue in 5 districts of Tamil Nadu -- Chennai, Chengalpattu, Thiruvannamalai, Thiruvallur and Kanchipuram for the next 3 hours.

Earlier on Saturday, the RMC had issued a light to heavy rain warning for 14 districts of Tamil Nadu for the next two days due to cyclonic circulation over the sea.