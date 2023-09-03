Begin typing your search...

Widespread rain in various parts of Chennai

Meanwhile, the RMC has stated that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Northeast Bay of Bengal within 48 hours,

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|3 Sep 2023 1:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-03 13:58:04.0  )
Widespread rain in various parts of Chennai
X

Visual from Chennai (Photo credit: Hemanthan M)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Chennai is experiencing widespread rain at various places in the city on Sunday evening due to cyclonic circulation over the sea, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

According to the report, it is raining heavily in various parts of Chennai -- Adyar, Pattinapakkam, Mandaveli, T Nagar, Kodambakkam, Nungambakkam, Mambalam, Ashok Nagar and KK Nagar and other parts of the city.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has stated that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Northeast Bay of Bengal within 48 hours and added that rainfall will continue in 5 districts of Tamil Nadu -- Chennai, Chengalpattu, Thiruvannamalai, Thiruvallur and Kanchipuram for the next 3 hours.

Earlier on Saturday, the RMC had issued a light to heavy rain warning for 14 districts of Tamil Nadu for the next two days due to cyclonic circulation over the sea.

rainchennai rainsChennai rains 2023AdyarTamil NaduRegional Meteorological CentreRMCRMC ChennaiTamil Nadu rainstn rainsTN Rains 2023
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X