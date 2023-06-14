Why must a minister be tortured: Wilson

CHENNAI: Senior advocate cum Rajya Sabha MP of the DMK P Wilson on Wednesday questioned the need for arresting Excise Minister Senthil Balaji and wondered why must they create a scene by raiding the secretariat and torture Senthilbalaji for 18 hours.

Briefing media persons at the party headquarters in the company of State Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Wilson said that a minister need not be tortured so much. Stating that the case dates back to 2015 and complainants have withdrawn the plainta, Wilson asked why ED was showing urgency when the Supreme Court has given two months in the case.



"Why must they raid and create a scene at the Secretariat and torture him for 18 hours? Where will he run? He has offered all possible cooperation. Where is the need for arrest? It is a politically motivated action done to just terrorize and threaten people. Many leaders are facing ED notices in other parts of the country. Now they have come to TN."



Remarking that the magnitude of the alleged offence does not deserve such torture, he said that If they had summoned, he would have turned up. "These are predicate offences. Two months have been given by SC. Why the rush by ED?" he questioned.

