Why convene session when case related to Guv is in SC: EPS asks TN govt

CHENNAI: Treading cautiously with his assembly speech, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami questioned the haste in convening a special session when a case against Governor sitting on Bills is with the Supreme Court.

In his speech, EPS urged the TN government to assess the legal tangles in implementing Bills.

He added that if the SC verdict came in favour of the State government the necessity to convene a special session wouldn't arise. This move from the TN government has made the people suspicious, EPS further added.