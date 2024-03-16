‘Why common toilet for trans persons when it’s separate for cisgender?’

CHENNAI: While many have hailed the State government’s novel initiative to provide a separate toilet for trans persons at the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) in Kilambakkam, members of the LGBTQIA+ community are peeved the decision to keep it separately from cisgender toilets.

Transwoman activist, writer, and founder of Trans Rights Now Collective (TNRC) and Thirunangai Press LLP Grace Banu said that there was nothing novel about the initiative, and that similar steps were taken earlier by the government but in vain.

“Toilets were built for the trans community in Tiruchy, Chengalpattu, and also at a few bypasses, but they were not useful,” Banu said. “The government’s focus should rather be on taking steps to address the discrimination and harassment faced by LGBTQIA+ persons in cismen and ciswomen toilets.”

Trans woman activist and founder of Bringing Adequate Values of Humanity Movement Olga B Aaron said that awareness should be given on why a society needs a separate toilet. “There are separate toilets for men and women but for trans folks it’s a gender-neutral toilet at Kilambakkam. Why? Toilet is being politicised here,” she noted.

Anshul Mishra, member-secretary of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) clarified that the toilet for trans persons was not constructed far from cisgender toilets. “It’s on the same corridor, and built to prevent trans persons from facing stigma and discrimination. We believed it would also be more comfortable than a gender-neutral toilet.”

Meanwhile, transwoman, writer, activist, and an assistant teacher in a city school, Agni Pradeep, earlier took to social media and welcomed the government’s initiative saying: “Not everyone accepts trans women as women. For their safety and comfort, separate toilets were built, especially if they’re not yet open about their gender identity.”

On the possibility of gender-neutral toilets for everyone in Tamil Nadu, Anshul welcomed the suggestion and added: “It’s not impossible; we’re evolving and we’ll get there in the future.”