Why 10 years? Court raps chennai cops as LKG kid’s kidnapper sentenced

CHENNAI: Ten years after he was arrested for kidnapping an LKG child from a prominent city school for ransom posing as a van driver the accused has finally been found guilty and sentenced to five years of jail by a city court. Justice delayed by a decade, the court didn't conceal its frustration over the Chennai police's inability to produce him for trial since he got enlarged on bail.

When the court pronounced him guilty, L Kathiravan (38) pleaded saying he is the sole breadwinner of his family with young kids who badly needed his care. The court reminded him of his past. "Considering the psychological trauma undergone by the victim's parents, the school and the impact caused to the society, this court is of the considered view that the accused deserves substantial sentence."

On August 8, 2013, Kathiravan walked into the gates of a prominent city school in RA Puram and spirited away an LKG kid claiming to be his acting van driver. Hours later, he called the parents and demanded Rs 10 lakh ransom for the safe release of the child. The parents – an IT employee and a teacher – paid him in jewellery and got the child back.

In the next two days, Foreshore Estate police arrested four of his accomplices – Prabhu, Senthil, Subashraj and Chandru – all from Chennai.

Kathiravan surrendered before a court in Palladam a week later and was taken in custody by the Chennai police who seized the jewellery and cash from a safe house in the accused's hometown in Dharmapuri.

The charge sheet was filed in March 2014. However, the accused had availed bail in the meantime and it would be another ten years before the case finally attained closure and the court was not pleased about it.

"It becomes incumbent on this court to narrate the sequence of events which led to the delay of ten full years," Additional Sessions Judge ST Lakshmi Ramesh noted and went on a tirade against the city police.

The judge pointed out that the court had made efforts to address the senior police officers for executing the NBW (non-bailable warrant) issued against Kathiravan as he did not turn up for trial. "Four full years passed and despite repeated directions and communications to the higher officers, police were not able to secure A1 (Kathiravan) as a result of which he was kept free from being tried," the court stated.

The case was transferred to a different court and a fresh NBW was issued and until 2022, Kathiravan was not secured. In October 2022, the case against Kathiravan alone was split up to be tried separately and the court continued the trial with the remaining accused.

The witnesses were summoned and examined for over a year and in February this year, when the trial was about to end, Kathiravan landed in the police net. According to court records, he was arrested in another case in Tirupur early this year after which the city police brought him on a transit warrant for trial in the kidnap case here. The court termed this development "surprising" but expedited the trial and gave a verdict in three months. His accomplices were acquitted.