Who is cutting tress?

CHENNAI: When S Rajesh was riding on his two-wheeler near Egmore Metro Station on Poonamallee High Road, a few days ago, he noticed something amiss. After a few seconds and a memory recall, he came to understand that two trees standing in front the Metro station were chopped down.

As a concerned citizen, Rajesh had wondered for a long time why these trees were removed, by whom and for what purpose. With the authorities keeping the public about cutting of trees in the dark, several denizens might have experienced the same at least once if not several times.

Concerned citizens like Rajesh urged the authorities to ensure that the public know about tree-chopping before and during the cutting operation. “If some kind of notice board has been placed at the site, we do not have to worry whether the trees are being removed legally or illegally. Most of us do not know whom to contact to get information on fate of the trees,” he said.

In a move to control the unmindful chopping of the trees by government departments, the State Green Committee and District Green Committees have been constituted under the Green Tamil Nadu Mission.

The approval from the concerned District Green Committees has been mandated to remove trees from roads and other public places. When asked, TD Babu, member of Chennai District Green Committee, said that as per the rules, notice boards should be placed at the work site disclosing the details of the projects including contractor’s name, contact details, cost of works and others.

“As there are no rules mandating separate boards near the trees, which are to face the axe, details of trees affected by the project should also be provided in the board,” he added. “However, the concerned of contractor or concerned official should show the approval letter given by the committee when residents seek details of tree cutting.”

Also, rules mandate proper barricading of trees while being chopped down. Officials from the park department of Chennai Corporation should present at the site.

“This would at least let the public know that the trees are being removed with approval,” Babu stated He explained that discussions are going on within the committee to ensure transparency.

“The service departments should announce tree-chopping or publicise in newspapers like announcements made on traffic diversions. If there’s transparency, there would no need for raising complaints on illegal chopping,” he opined.

Public can alert the Corporation by calling 1913 toll-free number or the District Forest Officer or Office of District Collector if they suspected illegal tree cutting on public land. However, to prune a tree and to it cut down on private land, permission of the District Green Committee is not required. As per the regulations, the State government department that cuts them should plant 10 trees for each tree as a compensation and maintain them. Babu explained that hanging lights on the branches, nails, tying cables, installing advertisement boards is an offense as per rules and will attract penalty. Concretising the space around the trees is also an offense.

Coming back to the two trees, which faced the axe in front of the Egmore Metro, the District Green Committee has given permission to remove them for building storm water drain. However, the committee denied permission to remove a peepal tree at a road junction near the Metro station and directed the Corporation to transplant the tree at another location.

If done successfully, this peepal tree will be first tree transplanted by the civic body.