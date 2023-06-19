where is the catch?

CHENNAI: The number of fishermen has decreased in the past decade, as the fishing industry has been adversely impacted due to poor catch especially after the annual fishing ban period ends.

Fishermen claimed that many fish varieties seemed to be extinct post-Tsunami in 2004, and lamented over the dip in catch.

“We would catch at least 150 tonnes of fish. But, in the past few years, we’ve been able to catch only 60-70 tonnes of fish during the summer season,” they said.

The annual fishing ban period, which began on April 15, was for mechanised boats (and not traditional motorised boats) as it would drag the nets to the bottom of the ocean floor, where the fish had laid eggs. The annual ban ended on June 15, and at least 250 boats — including fibre boats and mechanised boats from Kasimedu fishing harbour — ventured into the sea.

“Of these, 60 boats arrived in the harbour with 1,500-2,000 kg of fish on Sunday. This is not enough. Fishermen were able to catch only small types of fish such as red snapper (sankara), anchovy (nethili), pink perch (navara), barracuda (seela), lady fish (kilicha), and pony fish (kaaral),” said R Prabhakaran, a fisherman at Kasimedu.

Though thousands thronged the market, many returned empty-handed due to a shortage in stock. Supply is expected increase when the boats that went for deep-sea fishing returns. Additionally, the reason for a poor catch is changes in breeding patterns, sea patterns, and pollution in the ocean.

“The 2004 tsunami changed various things in the sea. Existing mangrove forests vanished, and new mangrove forest grows in another area that does not suit the area. Also, the temperature surged in the sea which affected the marine species. This affected the fishing industry. Several fish varieties such as shark, sennagarai, white fish (sudumbu), parrot fish, white pomfret and marlin reduced,” Nanjil P Ravi, president, All India Fishermen Association.

Though the association had requested the fisheries department to change the ban period from October to December, there has been no response from the department.

“Recently, a marine research institute held a meeting with fishermen and association, where they stated that a study revealed that only 10% of breeding happens during the existing ban period (April-June). However, during the northeast monsoon, over 40% of fish breed,” he added.

Even the increase in the number of vessels at sea has had an adverse impact on marine life. Many fishermen have quit this sector and have been working as daily wagers in the city.

“Almost half the fishermen’s population has decreased due to poor catch and dull sales,” claimed the association. “Price of raw materials and fuel either remain stable or surge. Considering we spend a lot on maintenance of our boats and equipment, this is certainly not good for our business. We’re unable to break-even, much less earn a profit.”

Experts, however, have a slightly different point of view. “After the ban period, trawlers catch the fishlings which requires sufficient time to grow and mature. This is the key reason for poor catch and a drastic reduction in the marine species,” explained Maruthu Pandi, aquaculture consultant. “Usually, more breeding would happen during the summer — April-June. Though the catch is decent for a month after the ban period, fishermen catch the fishlings. It’s mandatory to give time for them to mature and grow; else, it would impact the quality and quantity of catch.”

He pointed out that the population of small fish is more compared to the big fish like sharks. “Instead of changing the ban period, conduct studies and research on the living species in the sea. Fishermen, too, should have an understanding of the ecosystem of the ocean,” opined Pandi.