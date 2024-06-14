When tradition meets modernity in tableware at The Folly, Amethyst

CHENNAI: Aura Design is gearing up to unveil its latest collections, highlighting artistic excellence and craftsmanship. Drawing inspiration from various regions of India, all four collections offer a unique blend of modern and traditional aesthetics. Founder Anusha Ashyanth shares, "Art has been integral to my life since childhood, driving me to pursue design. With a background in design, I've always been passionate about exploring crockery, ensuring that all my artworks are authentic and crafted from scratch." Her creative process is deeply influenced by her surroundings.

After two years of intensive research and development into crockery production methods, Anusha started creating her line with a team of skilled designers. "All my designers are artists in their own right. We actively participate in various workshops to continuously enhance our skills," she emphasises.

Her latest collection embodies a minimalist approach while incorporating diverse elements. "The themes draw inspiration from India's traditional arts. 'Kanika Vriksh' pays homage to Tamil Nadu's rich heritage, featuring motifs inspired by kolam designs, banana leaves, and parrots. On the other hand, 'Verandah' captures the nostalgic charm of vintage Kolkata balconies adorned with bougainvillaea flowers."

In the Nizam-e-Gul collection, chintz artworks were chosen to seamlessly fuse traditional and contemporary elements. The fourth collection posed a unique challenge. Aura Design sought to incorporate a foreign origin with an Indian twist. "Ashrafi showcases Persian bidri craft, dating back five centuries. Ideal for modern homes, it adds a touch of historical opulence. Sourcing platinum and gold materials was challenging, making this collection time-consuming yet rewarding," explains the founder.

Anusha shares that completing a piece of crockery takes about six to eight months. Discussing the trend of modern and traditional fusion designs, she remarks, “People with different tastes and preferences stay under one roof. They want to style their living space to reflect their personalities aesthetically. Works that blend contemporary designs with traditional elements help to showcase their modern taste and origin.” New collections will be displayed at The Folly, Amethyst till June 16.