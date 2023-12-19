When tick-tock meant travelling back in time for these watch aficionados

CHENNAI: Nestled away in a corner surrounded by trees, the Museum café in Mylapore, bustles with activity.

The curator of the Watch Collectors Meetup, Sulai Sha, 27, despite the looming threat of a heavy downpour, checks in with the staff to ensure everything for the event is set up on December 17. It’s a simple yet phenomenal gathering for watch collectors, like a potluck, but with watches being served across the platter.

Photographer, traveller, aspiring filmmaker, and antiquarian are a few of the things how Sulai Sha describes himself.

“I dropped out of a Mechanical Engineering course in pursuit of my passions. The inception of the Watch Collector’s Meetup sparked when my friends and I decided that it is time we make our virtual discussions a reality,” he says, having organised the first Watch Collectors meetup on September 24 with just 15 participants.

With the event, Sulai aims to create an inclusive space. “I believe that first-timers enjoyed the event just as much as seasoned enthusiast, who have brought countless timepieces to showcase,” he adds.





Naveen, 24, who has been a part of this since the first meetup says, “We have friends outside this group, but we just can’t talk to them about watches like we do here, and finding like-minded people in real life can be difficult.”



Harini, 31, got into watches due to her friendship with Sulai says, “so nice to see so many people interested in this niche hobby.”

Three dozen connoisseurs roll out their precious collection from leather wraps onto a long table.

The collection lights up the room as the table glistens with light refracted from watches of various Indian brands to luxurious global brands.

Despite the number of watches ticking away in unison into the future, the time turns back for the aficionados as they revisit their memories attached to their precious timepieces.

On the road ahead, Sulai says, “I am planning bi-monthly meetups and aim to expand the venture by introducing workshops on the basics of watch care. Details of upcoming meet-ups can be found on the host’s Instagram, @sulaicollectsthings,” he states.