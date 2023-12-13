When the mind swirls like a hurricane

CHENNAI: Cyclone Michaung didn’t just devastate a city. It wreaked havoc on the minds of its denizens, who are still reeling from the loss of belongings and property, and in some cases grief over losing their loved ones to sink-holes and flooding.

In addition to financial losses, people are suffering from anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which are serious mental health conditions. For those with pre-existing mental health conditions, the brutality left behind by the cyclone has become a trigger for suicidal thoughts.

The 104 Helpline received hundreds of calls – mostly related to generic advice on health and grievance redressal initially. Slowly, people began lamenting over the loss of property and belongings.

Tele-Manas, the mental health care helpline, has been receiving 120-150 calls per day. Most of them are grief reactions from the public over the loss in business, property and other financial losses, in addition to the regular calls on other mental health issues.

Seek professional help

“It’s natural for people to not accept the loss. Business owners, sometimes, get reduced to an employee position later. It’s very traumatic for them, especially to be unable to make up for the loss,” said a representative from Tele-Manas.

Though grief reactions are common for 2-3 weeks, it’s worrisome if an individual is not able to overcome it beyond 3-4 weeks. “If they’re unable to carry out their routine work or perform normal activities, it’s important to seek the intervention of a mental health professional,” the representative said.

There is also a high risk of falling into substance abuse, anxiety, depression, addiction and even suicidal contemplations because of such natural calamities. “The prevalence of PTSD and other mental health concerns were witnessed in people after the 2004-Tsunami and even the 2015 floods,” the rep pointed out.

Studies reveal

A study published on mental health outcomes following the Tsunami, published in National Library of Medicine stated that 43% men experienced significant psychological distress and 31% had high levels of psychological distress.

Another study published in Chrismed Journal of Health and Research observed the mental health status of flood-affected adults aged 18 years and above in Villupuram, affected by the flood in December 2015. It revealed that 51.3% of adults in the survey suffered from PTSD, of which 56.7% were females.

The elderly reported the highest prevalence of PTSD with 65% and it was more common among those who were unemployed. The study stated that even after 8 months of flood, the prevalence of screened PTSD was high and social support was low. Hence, mental healthcare services including counselling support during and after the flood should be given priority by policy-makers.

Experts opine

Bala Murugan, consultant psychologist at a government medical college and president of Psychology Association of TN said that financial factors impact mental health of an individual.

“Economic crises can lead to triggers of mental health issues in people and such a phenomenon was witnessed after the 2015 floods and during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added. “Family members should offer emotional support and their basic needs should be fulfilled. Geriatric patients with health ailments suffer from worsening of symptoms, which leads to stress and depression. Episodes of PTSD can emerge due to personal loss and property.”

Psychologists say that distress over the problems at office due to financial loss or workload, loss of important documents, and an increase in financial expenses, especially among men, was common.

“There can be adjustment reactions or adjustment disorder when an individual has experienced a natural calamity. However, it’s multi-factorial and the impact can depend on the vulnerability of the individual, impact of the disaster, the kind of support they received post the trauma, and history of mental health issues,” explained Dr Poorna Chandrika, senior consultant psychiatrist, Institute of Mental Health.

There can be multiple factors influencing the psychological health of an individual. Identifying triggers and symptoms are both very important, she added.

“Vulnerable groups such as elderly and children need a lot of support. Those on medications for mental health issues are at risk of having a relapse. People with symptoms of psychological stress must be given support even in special camps. Students worried about public examination or losing their books or documents should be given reassurance that they will be supported,” pointed out Dr Poorna.