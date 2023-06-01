When small things pack a powerful punch

CHENNAI: While in the age where children are encouraged to only focus on their education and school-related activities, these little firebrands in north Chennai and Perumbakkam have proved how their active involvement in societal issues can bring in real change.

Nearly 3,000 children between the ages 8 to 18 years living in Ennore, Tiruvottiyur, Korukkupet, Royapuram, Tondiarpet and KP Park and also in Irula habitats like Athikuppam and Sadayankuppam along with Perumbakkam have been holding regular bala sabha meetings.

Some of the success stories through the bala sabha in north Chennai are: plying of 44 C buses on time, removing encroachments at Sunnambu Kalvai area, bridge construction in Korukkupet and rectifying power supply issues in resettlement area, installing benches in Perumbakkam school and ensuring adequate water supply for every household in the blocks of KP Park.





These children scout for issues in the regions and submit the same in a colourful petition to their respective area councillor. These children are ably assisted by NGOs like Arunodhaya Center for Street and Working Children and Information and Resource Centre for Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC).

Arunodaya began the bala sabha initiative in 10 areas in 2021. It’s now spread out to 75 areas in north Chennai alone. Children segregated into 70 sabhas in the region are trained in advocacy, usage of social media, functioning of local body offices along with leadership skills and communication skills. The bala sabha in north Chennai covers over 15 areas in Tiruvottiyur, over 15 areas in Ennore, about 25 areas in Korukkupet and about five areas in Royapuram.

Speaking to DT Next, Virgil D Sami, executive director of Arunodaya, said that they had been working in the slum areas of north Chennai. “Our focus is eliminating child labour, promoting right to education and children’s participation in the society,” he stated. “One of our interventions is the ‘children area sabha’, where children will participate in local governance, interact with the public to take their concerns to higher levels and get it resolved.”





Since 2021, children have covered issues at the school-level such as better education, infrastructure, and adequate teachers. On a larger scale at the public-level, need for streetlights and re-laying roads, and eliminating child labour, drug abuse, child marriage and child sex abuse, have been addressed.

L Mano, a Class 9 student and vice president of bala sabha in Anna Nagar, Korukkupet, said: “All children who are members of the bala sabha discuss prominent issues on a WhatsApp group before writing the petition to the ward councillor.”

Durga Devi, a Class 11 student and member of bala sabha in MGR Nagar, said, “We’ve raised several issues on flooding at the area each year, need for CCTV cameras, construction of bridge in Ezhil Nagar, frequent power cuts and more. Quick response of the councillor has motivated us to keep working more on issues affecting the public.”

Nagulan, a Class 10 student, laments over the slew of concerns at Jeeva Nagar like potholes, frequent power cuts, water stagnation and more.

Meanwhile, R Madan, a member of Tiruvottiyur sabha, who is currently a college student pursuing undergraduation, has been working on various issues in his area since he was in Class 7. “We work like elected ward members and get involved with each concern to get it addressed. Through such activities, there are numerous reforms we have done, which otherwise would have been neglected.”

NS Santhanamary, zonal coordinator of Korukkupet bala sabha, who oversees activities at 25 areas in the region, said, “Due to their active involvement in societal concerns, children have gained immense clarity on caste, class, colourism and child rights. There is no doubt they’ll grow into responsible adults with needed sensitivity.”