When school kids turn shutterbugs to capture emotions

CHENNAI: During our childhood, many of us played with the camera toy, taking up the role of a photographer. But not all of us had the chance to use the camera then, as it is an expensive device. To bridge that gap and help students get exposed to the intriguing polaroid to ignite their passion other than academics, the Greater Chennai Corporation along with the Chennai Photo Biennale introduced a six-month course.

Students from four government schools were selected for this course. “We aim to enhance the artistic skills of children in photography. Students from classes 5 to 12 enroll in this course and almost 35 students from each grade will be selected. Exhibition for the previous academic year happened recently,” says Goldwins Paul K, project associate manager at CPB Prism.

The titles of the exhibitions are Portrait Of A Market (Chennai Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Buddha Street), Two Pearls In An Oyster by Chennai Corporation Primary School, Thiruvanmiyur, Colors Of Pulianthope (Chennai Corporation Higher Secondary School, Pulianthope) and Through Young Eyes: A Journey In Photography by the students of Chennai Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Perambur.

“Students who are not really focused on academics but are interested in extra-curricular activities performed exceptionally well during the course. The appreciation they received here, motivated them to pursue more,” Goldwins adds. The parents were also overwhelmed with joy to see their kids’ works at an exhibition. “This course also improved the vocabulary and communication skills,” shares the project associate manager.

All the required equipment and devices were provided by the organisers. Students were taken on photography walks to test their learnings. “We are looking for funds for this academic year as well. As the program was beneficial to the students, we are now expanding into more schools with GCC,” he explains.

Portrait Of A Market

T Deevena, who is studying in class 12 at Chennai Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Buddha Street, was interested in the field and joined the course to improve more. “The course turned out to be beneficial. We were taught about the ethics and concerns in photography, where we should get permission before clicking anyone’s image. I was moved by the reaction of vegetable and flower vendors in the market when they viewed their photographs,” she says. Though her favourite type of photography is nature, she wishes to explore weddings as well. “Initially, I was hesitant to approach people before clicking their images. But now, I am confident enough to moving forward,” adds the resident of Korukkupet.

Deevena T (Portrait Of A Market)

Capturing human emotions is the favourite genre of photography for Harini Suresh from class 12. “People always appreciated my photography skills. Through this course, I learnt the responsibility while capturing moments,” she adds. The New Washermanpet locale has tried encapsulating the pain and struggles behind the smiles of people working in the market. She also wishes to pursue photography as a career as well.

Two Pearls In An Oyster

A class six girl, who is enthusiastic about the field, Hemasri from Adyar came to know about photography by watching videos on the internet.

“I was exposed to various angles in clicking pictures and always fascinated to document trees,” she shares. “Previously, I have seen cameras in wedding ceremonies. But, the moment I held one in my hand was priceless. The moment I clicked the shutter button was exciting and cannot be described in words,” she explains.

Hemasri M (Two Pearls In An Oyster)

A Sadhuragiri learnt about shapes, colours, contrast and lines through this course. The class 9 student wants to learn more and get into event photography.

Sadhuragiri (Two Pearls In An Oyster)

Through Young Eyes: A Journey In Photography

Suvalakshmi from Chetpet loves photography and it gives her happiness. “Through photographs, I can capture the moments and make them a memory. In this course, I learnt about various concepts and realised that photography is more than just clicking pictures,” she reflects. The class 12 student wishes to streamline her basics and then decide which type of photography to delve deep into.

Suvalakshmi (Through Young Eyes)

Colors Of Pulianthope

Inspired by seeing many people taking pictures in his neighbourhood, this class 8 student started taking pictures using mobile phones. “Initially, I thought that only expensive cameras could give good output. But skills are all that matters. The course taught various concepts like light and shadow and portraits,” N Mubarak explains. He has always undervalued himself with a smile, but this initiative has given him the confidence to face the challenges bravely. The Pulianthope resident wishes to travel the world in future and capture various places and people.