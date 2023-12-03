When man-animal conflict bites city streets

CHENNAI: The stray dog menace has affected the city population in more ways than one. Arguing on behalf of stray dogs would be a lost cause these days, considering 27 people in Chennai were bitten by a rabid dog recently.

The rise in the stray dog population seems to have become a huge bone of contention between animal lovers and others. Whichever way you look at it, the recent incidents of stray-dog bites in the State are an example of how the canine, when left unchecked and unsterlised, can endanger human life.

Chennai, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Sivangaga and Pudukkottai had reported dog bites. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) initiated census and mass immunisation of stray dogs in the city, but other neighbouring districts remain silent on the issue that kills minimum 25-30 lives annually in Tamil Nadu. Residents accuse dog lovers as the reason for the canines’ aggressive behaviour in the locality.

However, the argument that stray dogs have not been vaccinated and/or sterilised by the Corporation, which led to an alarming rise of canines also holds merit.

Mass sterilisation

The recent incidents of stray dogs mauling residents of Old Washermenpet and Vyasarpadi has sparked debate in the city. The GCC has commenced census, mass immunisation and sterilisation of the canines recently, and the numbers of stray dogs are expected to cross 93,000 in the city.

The civic body claims that the number of rabies cases is under control and that rabies-related fatality in humans has not been recorded in the last three years.

Dr J Kamal Hussain, veterinary officer with the GCC said, “The stray dog population is under control, but it cannot be reduced. A female dog gives birth to at least 12 puppies in a year. The only way to reduce population is birth-control surgery. We have planned to increase the sterilisation of stray dogs from next year.” This year alone, five rabies cases in dogs have been reported in the city. In 2022, there were four.

The numbers of rabies-infected dogs continue to reduce due to periodic immunisation against rabies. At present, 20,000 anti-rabies vaccinations for dogs are available in the city.

Periodic vaccination

Experts opine that periodic vaccination camps must be organised by the local body. Vaccinating and sterilising on time is extremely important, and so are upkeep of records to keep a tab on the sterilised dogs according to zone. Partnering with animal feeders also plays a crucial role here.

Dr Kamal said, “In the last three years, there have been nil rabies-related fatalities in Chennai. However, people from other towns, cities and districts visit government hospitals in the city for treating rabies, which lead to fatalities.” After sterilisation, dogs have to be monitored for a week to watch out for parvo and canine distemper. However, no fatalities were reported in dogs in the clinic during the observation period.

Since vaccination is expensive against canine distemper, no stray dogs are vaccinated in Tamil Nadu. The GCC has planned to conduct a mass immunisation drive to vaccinate dogs against canine distemper and it’s under the process of getting vaccines.

Regular garbage collection and proper disposal of waste, particularly in areas with stray dog populations, can significantly reduce the risk of dog bites. Awareness posters and monthly speaker events held in sensitive areas can educate the public about dog bite prevention and promote responsible pet ownership.

Residents complain that the main reason for stray dogs’ aggressive behaviour is due to animal lovers feeding them especially at night. Shankar (name changed), a resident of Choolai, stated that meat shop owners, instead of disposing of the meat waste, feed the strays. This leads to at least 15-20 dogs gathering in the locality, which poses a threat to residents, especially motorists.

Activists opine

The stray dog menace poses a big threat to public safety and well-being. To effectively address this issue, a multi-pronged approach involving animal feeders, local bodies, corporations, and NGOs is essential.

“Animal feeders often have close relationships with the dogs in their communities. Their knowledge and rapport with the animals can facilitate the vaccination process and help reduce the risk of dog bites. Corporations can partner with local NGOs to implement sterilisation and vaccination programmes within the corporation-owned animal shelters,” said Dinesh Baba, an animal activist in the city. “NGOs, with experience in animal handling and care, can manage these programmes.”

By implementing these measures and fostering collaboration between various stakeholders, communities can effectively address stray dog attacks and create a safer environment for both humans and animals. Local administration has a certain responsibility towards the well-being of the animals on the street, opine activists. And it does not stop with vaccinating pups on the streets and administering vaccines to prevent rabies or distemper.

“The population of community dogs in the city is a ticking time bomb, but the action towards addressing the issue is extremely lethargic. The Corporation should go on a spree to vaccinate the dogs. Instead, they act only when mauling and fatality happens,” stated G Arun Prasanna, Secretary, People for Cattle in India. “We were able to immunise at least 1,000 dogs in November with limited resources. A vial costs Rs 300 and each vial has 10 doses. The GCC can buy this and vaccinate the strays.”

Additionally, following the statement of Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan that the feeders of community dogs should adopt the dogs and maintain them, Arun stated, “That statement was uncalled for because there are over 1.5 lakh stray dogs and only 3,000 animal feeders in the city. Even if we want to adopt, where will we keep them?”

Activists also point out that dogs are the least aggressive and the most affectionate of the animal species. There have been isolated incidents of dog bites but the ‘aggression’ comes from a place of extreme fear.

“As an animal caretaker, I can confidently say that a pet would have been continuously subjected to abuse and/or extreme trauma that we may never know of. We’re quick to judge an animal, but we must understand that it’s their only way to defend from a perceived threat,” commented Kirthana Raamsukaesh, founder of HFC, an animal rescue and rehabilitation centre that is fast becoming a prominent voice and force for all the animals in the city.

Talking about the challenges faced by the animal activists while feeding the stray dogs. “The issue generally comes from residents who discourage feeders or resist their efforts to feed the community pets in their locality. But they must also know that it’s our constitutional right to feed the strays. In fact, it’s the right of every citizen to show compassion towards other living creatures and what greater way to show compassion than to alleviate hunger in an animal,” stated Kirthana.