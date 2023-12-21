‘What steps did you take after 2015 floods'

CHENNAI: Expressing concern over the damages to natural resources that aggravate the problems during calamities like floods, the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the State government to submit schemes launched since 2015-floods from increasing storage capacity in the city and its neighbourhood.

Chennai city is known to frequently face the brunt of the impact of adverse natural weather events such as cyclones and incessant rains besides being susceptible to the risks due to the Tsunami.

“The floods of 2003, 2015, and during the current year (2023) have resulted in untold hardship to the residents of Chennai. No doubt one of the reasons for the floods is extreme weather events but it cannot be denied that anthropogenic commissions and omissions have exacerbated the problem. In spite of the recurrence of the floods, the problem continues to evade a permanent solution,” Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati observed while hearing a suo motu case.

While observing that the government had implemented several schemes to mitigate the risks over the years and money has been spent on relief and rehabilitation, the Tribunal added: “It’s also a fact that the neglect and damage to natural resources continues unabated. Shrinking of waterbodies, disappearance and disruption of inlet and outlet channels, and the damages to rivers and floodplains is rampant.”

The Tribunal directed Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena to furnish details of the number of waterbodies in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram districts that were breached, apart from submitting district-wise encroachments in waterbodies, wetlands, and poromboke land along with the nature of encroachments. It also asked whether any plan of action was drawn to evict encroachments.

As per the order, Meena should submit the extent of wetlands that were allotted to government departments, commercial buildings and residential buildings.

“What is the extent of water storage capacity as per the tank memoirs? How much was lost due to the shrinkage of waterbodies due to encroachment/allotment of waterbodies to government organisations? What are the pending projects in Chennai and its neighbourhood for enhancing storage capacity and proposals pending for sanction of funds? What are the timelines fixed for implementation of pending projects and for sanction of funds for the pending proposals?” asked the Tribunal.

Details about the planning and regulatory measures put in place by the CMDA and DTCP (Directorate of Town and Country Planning) to prevent flooding in residential colonies and buildings, and technical solutions contemplated for impounding more water in the existing water bodies, etc.. were also sought.