What action against officials: HC to CBI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the CBI to respond on the action taken against the officials named in the Justice (retd) Aruna Jagadeesan commission’s report that probed the Thoothukudi firing that killed 13 anti-Sterlite protesters.

A division bench comprising Justices J Nisha Banu and N Mala issued the direction while hearing a petition filed by activist Henri Tiphagne against the closure of suo motu proceedings initiated by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) into the incident.

Pointing out that the CBI Special Court, Madurai, has already rejected the central agency’s chargesheet, Tiphagne contended that the CBI has not done its investigation properly, including failing to inquire with most of the victims. He also sought the State to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the matter properly.

The standing counsel for CBI claimed that the investigation was done properly, but added that it could reinvestigate the matter if the petitioner found any defects in its probe. However, the bench refused the offer to re-investigate the case and instead directed the agency to submit details of any action taken against the officials named in the report or clarify if the charges were dropped. The court then posted the matter to December 19 for further hearing.

Tiphagne filed the petition against the NHRC’s order dated October 25, 2018, closing the suo motu proceedings with regard to the police firing in Thoothukudi, in which 13 anti-Sterlite protesters were shot dead, and sought re-investigation.