Wetland mission launched in Vandalur Zoo

CHENNAI: State Forest Minister M Mathiventhan and MSME minister TM Anbarasan launched the Tamil Nadu Wetland Mission at Otteri Lake inside Vandalur Zoo, on Monday.

The launch event was held on the occasion of World Environment Day which is on June 5. Under the wetland mission, the State Wetland Authority will ecologically restore 100 wetlands across the State. Otteri lake is one among the 100 wetlands selected for restoration. The government has already allocated Rs 115 crore to restore 100 wetlands over the period of 5 years.

Under the mission, water holding capacity of Otteri lake increased by selective desilting apart from desilting catchment areas.