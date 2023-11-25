Wet spells likely to occur over coastal districts; yellow warning issued

CHENNAI: Heavy rainfall lashed several districts in the state on Saturday under the influence of easterly wind prevails over the sea. The meteorological department has issued a yellow warning for coastal districts of Tamil Nadu predicting intense rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on November 27.

Due to moderate easterlies prevailing in the lower-tropospheric level, heavy rain is expected over coastal districts such as Cuddalore, Mayiladathurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, and Ramanathapuram. A yellow warning has been issued for these districts for the next two days. Also, light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity is likely to occur across the state.

As far as Chennai and suburbs are concerned, a few areas including Tondiarpet, Mount Road, Mylapore, Teynampet and Guindy witnessed moderate rain on the wee hours of Saturday. For the next two days, the sky conditions are likely to be partly cloudy and some areas might receive moderate rain. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to drop for the next two days and record around 30 degree Celsius and 24 degree Celsius in city and suburbs respectively.

In addition, Tamil Nadu fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till November 29. As squally weather with wind speed 40 kmph to 45 kmph is likely to prevail over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman sea. The weather department urged the fishermen to return to the shore by Monday as a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on November 27.

According to RMC, during the northeast monsoon from October 1 to November 25, Tamil Nadu received 293 mm rainfall against its average rainfall 330 mm which is 11 percent less amount of rainfall recorded. The capital city recorded 436 mm that is a 28 percent deficit against its usual rainfall of 604 mm.