Wet spell to continue in TN for the next two days

CHENNAI: As the southwest monsoon has been favorable to Tamil Nadu, a yellow alert issued for 10 districts predicting heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next two days. Also, light to moderate spell is predicted across the state due to change in wind flow pattern in the coming days.



"A low-pressure area formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal, and moved towards north and changed the wind flow pattern to Tamil Nadu. Under its influence, northwesterlies / westerlies prevail over the subdivision in the lower tropospheric levels. So, heavy rain is likely to occur over Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts of Tamil Nadu, " said a senior official, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.

Several parts of the capital city experienced intense spells in the wee hours on Saturday due to westerlies and there has been more cloud formation in the night times than usual. Some areas are expected to receive light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning activity for the next two days.

"In addition, the coastal districts and a few interior districts might experience less humidity in the evening hours. The maximum temperature is likely to record around 35 degree Celsius and 36 degree Celsius in Chennai and suburbs weather stations, " added the official.

According to RMC, Tiruvallur district received 6 cm of rainfall, the highest amount of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Followed by Kathivakkam in Chennai with 4 cm, Nilgiris, Pudukottai, Salem, and Coimbatore recorded 3 cm of rainfall each.