‘Wet’ soil leads cops to body of missing man

CHENNAI: A fresh patch of soil on the bund near a pond close to the house of a man who went missing for two days in Tiruvallur district led police to a murder case. The missing man was found buried near the pond, a few meters away from his house in Pathirivedu village near Gummidipoondi. Police said that there were several injuries on his body and said that he was murdered.

The deceased man was identified as R Balasubramaniam (43). He lived with his wife and two children. Police investigations revealed that Balasubramaniam was a weaver and used to pick up and drop a man from the neighbouring village at his workplace, a Tasmac outlet in Red Hills as the latter had health issues and could not ride a vehicle.

On Sunday, Balasubramaniam did not return home after which his family members contacted the Tasmac staff who allegedly told the family members that he dropped his father home around 11 pm.

The family started looking for Balasubramaniam frantically as he was nowhere to be found the next day and since his phone was switched off, they filed a missing complaint with the Pathirivedu police station.

Police investigations in the neighbourhood led police to the bund area near the pond where locals had spotted Balasubramaniam with another man on Sunday. On reaching the place, police found spots of blood and freshly dug patch in the area after which they re-dug the area in the presence of revenue authorities and confirmed that the missing man was killed. Further investigations are on.