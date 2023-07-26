Western ghat districts of TN likely to receive heavy rain

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Wednesday issued yellow warning for western ghats districts of Tamil Nadu predicting heavy rain for the next two days due to the well marked low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal.

The fishermen were also advised not to venture into the sea due to strong wind.

The well marked low pressure area over westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts with the associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 7.6 km above mean sea level persists. It is likely to move slowly northwestwards across north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts.

Under its influence, the western ghats districts including The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, and Dindigul is likely to receive heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity.

Also a few areas in the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai and its neighbouring districts are expected to receive light to moderate rain for the next 48 hours, said a senior RMC official.

As fas as Chennai and its suburbs are concerned, the sky condition is likely to be cloudy and some areas to witness mild showers in the evening. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to decrease further than normal, and would record around 32 degree Celsius and 27 degree Celsius respectively.

In addition, the center has issued warning for Tamil Nadu fishermen not to venture into the sea till Sunday (July 30).

As strong wind speed reaches 45 kmph to 55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph prevails over south Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, and adjoining the Comorin area.