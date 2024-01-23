Wellness enthusiasts defy age norms, become trainers after 50

CHENNAI: The fitness industry has seen significant growth in recent years, with numerous studios in the city and an increase in online courses. The majority of trainers, both in virtual and physical settings, fall within the age group of 25 to 35. Notably, two fitness enthusiasts in their mid-50s have discovered their passion for fitness and are now offering fitness and yoga classes.

Sairam Ramaswamy, who left his corporate career for his love of fitness, is not only a certified fitness trainer and nutrition coach but also a sleep, stress management and recovery coach. The 54-year-old reflects, “I wasn’t focused on fitness until I turned 40. Throughout my adult life, I was immersed in building my career and starting a family. The realisation of the importance of maintaining a balanced life hit me when I began experiencing knee pain around the age of 41. Subsequently, I started cycling and running in 2013 and completed six full marathons. During that time, I understood the significance of strength training for overall fitness and started gym training in 2015. It was my innate passion to become a fitness trainer, but I was waiting for the right time. Even, I discussed quitting my corporate career with my family.”

The turning point came during the pandemic in 2020. “I embraced the virtual fitness trend, initiating online classes initially for a small audience. The significant business potential in virtual training, owing to its lack of regional boundaries, became apparent. I thought I might be an outlier in this field, considering the average age of fitness instructors is typically in their late 20s or early 30s. Rather than jumping into direct competition with others, I pondered how to carve out a niche for myself. Identifying my target customers was key. I chose not to focus on the age group of 20-30, as they often prefer gym workouts with different fitness goals. Instead, I found a niche by targeting individuals above 40, often leading more sedentary lifestyles. People in their 40s and above might feel out of place in traditional gyms. My objective is to make fitness more accessible and straightforward for this demographic,” says Sairam, who runs Versatude, a virtual wellness company that caters to individuals and corporate professionals globally.

As a 54-year-old, Sairam understands the needs of individuals in their 40s, 50s and 60s. “I tailor my training to their specific requirements and limitations. Nearly 70 per cent of my clients have been with me for the last three years. Transitioning from the corporate world to the fitness industry was a significant shift, but witnessing progress in my clients’ fitness journeys brings immense satisfaction. Despite not making the same income as before, the happiness quotient is undeniable.”

56-year-old Vijaya Kalyan’s wellness journey began at 31 due to a health condition. “I started learning dance at 32, did my arangetram at 35, and have been performing for the past many years. At 42, I embraced yoga, experiencing holistic changes emotionally, physically, and mentally. Motivated by the benefits, I pursued yoga teacher training at 51 and have been teaching yoga since 2019,” shares Vijaya. She conducts classes thrice a week in her Mylapore studio and continues online classes, attracting a clientele aged 40 and above.

“I don’t push complicated routines but rather encourage them to address their problems and focus on mental wellness as well. It’s a fulfilling journey, not driven by commercial motives. A content and balanced lifestyle is what I seek to provide for my students,” she concludes.