Welder killed in blast onboard merchant ship

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old man, employed as a welder was killed in a cylinder blast inside a ship docked near Chennai Port for repair work on early Thursday morning.



Three other workers survived the incident with injuries.

The ship - an oil tanker had come from Odisha.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the sparks from a gas-cutting machine came in contact with the oil residue on the ship, which led to the blast.

The deceased was identified as Sahayam, a resident of Tondiarpet. His co-workers, C Joshua, 24, of Kasimedu, J Rajesh, 35, of Tondiarpet, and S Pushpalingam, 45, of Kasimedu were admitted to the Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) hospital for treatment.

Inquiries revealed that all four workers were engaged through a private firm in Chennai. Harbour police have registered a case and are investigating.