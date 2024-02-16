Weeks after transperson murder, 4 transpersons held in Tambaram

CHENNAI: Three weeks after a transperson youth was reported missing and eventually found murdered, Tambaram City Police arrested four transpersons on murder charges for allegedly killing the transperson youth by mutilating the private part while attempting to perform a gender reassignment surgery by themselves in Semmenchery.

The victim, a 21-year-old, resided with her family at the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) in Perumbakkam. She left home on January 25 and did not return home.

Since she could not be reached over the phone too, her family filed a missing person complaint at the local police station.

While police were searching for the missing person, they were informed about a dead body amidst the bushes off Rajiv Gandhi Salai near Semmenchery and recovered the same ten days ago.

Police confirmed the deceased as the missing transgender and began a probe. There were several cuts on the body including in the private parts.

After sustained investigations, police arrested four transpersons from Perumbakkam - Aparna (27), Anandhi (35), Rathi (36) and Abhi (32).

The quartet had forcibly taken the victim to a secluded place and attempted to cut the genital part which led to severe blood loss and subsequent death.

All four of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.