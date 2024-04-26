Wedding videographer operates drone over Russian consulate in Chennai

CHENNAI: Mylapore police detained a man and seized a drone from him for allegedly flying it near the Consulate General of the Russian Federation on Santhome Main Road on Wednesday. The police team traced the drone and seized it e, which was used by the videographer R Gokul (23), of Kalpakkam to film the marriage of a couple. Inquiries revealed that he was a videographer shooting a marriage function at a school in Santhome. When a policeman on guard duty at the Consulate General of the Russian Federation spotted the drone flying over the high-security premises, he informed his higher up after which the UAV was seized. During questioning the drone operator told the police UAV took a detour and went far ahead. He also informed police that he was not aware of the Consulate General of the Russian Federation office at Santhome. Further inquiries revealed that the suspect owns the drone which he had been using to film the marriage function. The Mylapore police team seized the drone and let Gokul go home after getting an undertaking from him.