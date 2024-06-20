Website hit, online patta not issued for 5 days

CHENNAI: Despite successfully fighting with the authorities to cancel 2 illegal pattas in his locality, O Unnikrishnan, a social worker from Tiruvanmiyur, was shocked to the find the documents continue to remain in the ‘E-Services of Land Records’ web portal maintained by the Survey department for several days.

“After I gave a representation to the district revenue officer (DRO), illegal patta documents were cancelled on May 29. However, the patta documents are still available on the website. The tahsildar office in Velachery, which should remove the documents from the website, has not removed them for several days,” Unnikrishnan said.

When Unnikrishnan sought explanation, a deputy tahsildar confided that the website remained unresponsive for the last 5 days and that issuance of patta had been affected across the city.

Speaking to DT Next, the official explained that the government had recently issued a government order on the delegation of powers in the patta-issuing process.

“To implement the GO, back-end modifications were made to the website. Due to this, some features of the website were not working, but all of it was restored by Wednesday afternoon,” the official said.

“During the period of modification, though delegated officers could not process applications, important features such as viewing the documents, applying for new patta documents, downloading documents continued to work.”