‘We want to pay in cash’

By Swedha Radhakrishnan, Tinisha Rachel Samuel

CHENNAI: The digital India initiative might be reforming the country at a fast pace but it has not made life easier or convenient at the government department offices.

According to the 2021 census data, literacy rate in rural areas was around 73.54% and in urban areas it was 87.04% but many people still struggle with handling online payments.

It's not just a procedural problem, as there are sudden lapses in server connection, banking failure, security lapses, and network problems. Online payment is not always a success.





Not all are tech-savvy



Many, irrespective of age, gender and socioeconomic factors, are dependent on others to help them with such transactions, which reveal sensitive and private information like their banking details.

“Though digital payment saves time it’s not convenient because not everyone would have money in their account. They won’t know to credit money in bank accounts. When they drop the cheque, it might get dishonoured and the individual would have to pay a penalty which is an additional expense.

Authorities should find out if everyone will be able to make digital payments before implementing it," said M Balakrishnan, a resident of Velachery.

Those who are unaware of online payment methods are dependent on officials and fellow consumers. “They may not be able to help all the time. Officials can also be rude sometimes, when multiple questions and/or queries are raised. So, the civic authorities must reconsider the decision after meeting with residents, activists and officials,” he added.

Residents suggested that the city corporation, Metro Water board and Tangedco organise camps to collect taxes from the public to avoid confusion among offline users and defaulters. In such cases, the government would be able to reach the target of tax collections quickly.

Additionally, there has been a sustained increase in scams and fraudulent messages regarding online payment. Many people don’t know what to do when a message pops up in the name of the government department concerned.

R Thyagarajan, a resident of Tiruvottriyur, lamented that while making online payments server issues and network problems are common. “We’re often forced to wait for a day or two to make digital payments. Instead, it was easy to carry cash to the office and pay quickly,” he pointed out.

On the other hand, many consumers are in favour of digital payments and have been paying all their bills online through credit card. It helps to track the expenses whereas it was difficult to monitor with liquid cash.

“Being part of a generation that grew along with technology, online payments are very comfortable for us. It’s more convenient as we don’t have to wait in a long queue or don’t want to see the attitude of officials collecting the money,” said Tinu T Mathew, an industry professional in the city. “It’s also cheaper as there is no extra cost for transportation or other expenses. Depending on credit cards also helps me not to worry about physical money on particular dates due to budgets.”

Online payments don’t affect working-class people, or else they have to take a day off from work to make payment. Digital receipts for transactions also help, as there is no worry about keeping the paper receipts.

“Both modes of payment are needed, as we can’t force everyone to make online payments. When I made a digital payment, it got rejected. It was difficult to know whether it was credited or not. Even for the educated, it’s difficult. For others, it will be much worse,” averred Dayanand Krishnan, a social activist.

He added that on the corporation website, payment details are shown immediately, but there was no such option on the Metro Water site. “Though the mobile number and email ID are registered, I don’t get any confirmation that the payment has been credited,” he stated. “After paying online, Metro Water must give the assessment number and allow us to download the receipt. But it doesn’t happen.”

For over a year, the government departments have shifted towards digital payment methods for bills and tax payments. Authorities said that online payments were introduced as senior citizens and the working class find it difficult to stand in a queue for long hours.

“If you find it difficult to make online payments, use E-Sevai facilities, or the nearest depot office for help,” said a senior official of Metro Water Board. Tangedco mentioned that nearly 70% of payments are made online.

But, consumers can make both online and offline payment facilities to pay the bills. When contacted, a senior civic official said that online payment was implemented to avoid long queues, especially during the last few days of tax payment deadlines.“ The decision was taken based on the requests from the public and youngsters preferring digital payments,” added the senior official.