Begin typing your search...

Water tanker lorry crashes into median on CMBT flyover

According to Thanthi TV reports, the front of the lorry was completely damages leading the tanker to turn up-side-down which lead to the wastage of water.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|13 April 2024 6:22 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-13 07:11:40.0  )
Water tanker lorry crashes into median on CMBT flyover
X

Water tanker lorry crashes into median on CMBT flyover

CHENNAI: A watertanker lorry lost control and crashed into a median on CMBT flyover in Koyambedu on Saturday morning.

According to Thanthi TV reports, the front of the lorry was completely damages leading the tanker to turn up-side-down which lead to the wastage of water.

It is also reported that the lorry driver has fled from the spot after the accident.

The police have registered the case, and further investigation is going on.

Chennai. KoyambeduKoyambedu flyoverAccident in Koyambedu flyoverWater tanker lorry accidentCMBTCMBT flyover
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X