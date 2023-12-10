Water stagnation not removed in 19 areas in Chennai: KN Nehru

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru on Sunday said that Chennai has almost returned to normalcy except in 19 areas, and by evening the water will be drained out.

"However, we are unable to drain the rainwater completely from Perumbakkam, so it would take at least two days", the Minister added.

"We are unable to clean water in six Corporation schools as they are near water bodies. Alternative arrangements have been made for the students of the respective Corporation schools. Steps have been taken on a war footing. The officials are instructed to restore streetlights in affected areas, especially in Manali, Kathivakkam and Perumbakkam," stated the Minister.

So far, since December 6, as much as 28,563.27 metric tonnes of garbage have been removed, including 3449.39 MT of garden garbage and 25,113 .88 MT of regular garbage.

Operations are ongoing in all zones in full swing. In total, 748 static and mobile medical health camps have been organized on a daily basis to address public health issues.

"The conservancy workers are instructed to transport the waste from transfer points to Kodungaiyur and Perungudi dump yards. We have intensified clearing garbage in the city. It might take a day or two to ensure the garbage has been completely removed from the city. At least 23,000 sanitary workers have been working round the clock, and 90 percent of battery-operated vehicles are functional," said the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner J Radhakrishnan.

He further added that only 203 people are staying in 19 relief camps in the city and food is being distributed to them.