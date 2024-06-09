Water stagnation irks users of Musiri Subramaniam Road

CHENNAI: Water stagnation during the rains has become a very common issue for the Chennaites. But in Musiri Subramaniam Road in Mylapore with a small spell of rain itself the entire road is covered with water. Even after the construction of storm water drains the issue has not been resolved in the area, rued the residents.

“The road is situated on the backside of two private hospitals. Most of the time an ambulance enters through this side to the hospital. Also, the road is situated near a private college so there is a good footfall of students. Storm water drains are constructed, but still there is no change in the water stagnation,” said R Ramesh, a resident in the area.

“Even though the road connects to Alwarpet junction where the Chief Minister and other politicians reside, still no action is taken to permanently resolve the issue,” he added.

He also questions if during the small spells the road gets stagnated what could happen during the heavy rains. Even in the short rain on Wednesday the water stagnated in the area.

When contacted, an official attached to the Greater Chennai Corporation said that even when there is small water stagnation the stagnant water is cleared using motor pumps. Whenever such issues are brought into our notice sudden action is taken, he added.

The residents claimed that the Corporation authorities had done only minor repairs that proved futile and never took measures for a permanent solution to the issue