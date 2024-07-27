Water purifying unit built 5 years ago yet to open in Mudichur

CHENNAI: Despite being one of the fast developing areas in the suburbs, Mudichur residents often suffer from shortage of drinking water

Located near Tambaram, Mudichur comes under the St Thomas Mount Panchayat union. During the monsoon seasons each year, the area gets flooded, leading to shortage of water during the summer.

After many requests from the public, the State government built a water purifying plant in Mudichur at an estimate of Rs 8 lakh, and the work was completed in 2019. However, the problem still persists as the unit is yet to start operations for several inexplicable reasons.

“We’ve been requesting the Department of Rural Development to make the unit operational but we haven’t received any response from them,” lamented Helen, a resident of Mudichur. “Since the unit has not been used for more than four years, all the equipment is becoming unusable. Our area gets flooded every year, which makes outsiders think we don’t have drinking water problems but in reality, there's a severe shortage each summer.”

Official sources said that the “unit was built during the AIADMK period without a proper work order so there were few issues in starting the operations of the unit. We are looking into all the possibilities to start running it soon”.