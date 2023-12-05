Water flow in Adyar, Couum rivers reducing: CS Shiv Das Meena

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Tuesday said that the water flow in Adyar and Cooum Rivers, the two rivers flowing through the city, was reducing.

Briefing media persons in the company of his major department secretaries at the state secretariat, Shiv Das Meena said that the water flow in Adyar River is reducing and it has been confirmed when they measured at a check dam in Nandambakkam.

Noting that the water level at Chemabarambakkam reservation was 23.5ft (24ft is FRL) and they have been maintaining discharge at 6,000 cusecs from the reservoir, the Chief Secretary said that the water was also flowing from areas around Aadhanur areas and water level was going down in Cooum River too.

Claiming that the water level from Kosasthalaiyar and Poondy was also reduced, Meena said that the flow has also reduced in Araniyar River in Tiruvallur where flow from Andhra has affected villages in the area.

1,700 persons rescued: Fire DGP

DGP of TN Fire and Rescue Services Mr Abhash Kumar, who was also a part of the briefing, told media persons that the department has deployed about 1,750 firemen and rescued 180 persons yesterday.

On Tuesday, nearly 1,700 persons were rescued and 90 calls were received, he added, adding that about 55 pets were also rescued in the two days. In all, 305 complaints were received and 1,880 persons rescued in the state capital.

4,183 water logging complaints received: MAWS sec

Joining the interaction, state municipal administration secretary Karthikeyan said that about 5,067 complaints were received through the toll free number of Greater Chennai Corporation and 1913 cell.

Of the total complaints, about 4,183 were related to water stagnation. Though complaints were received from the same area, the department treated them as separate complaints. Adding that priority was for dewatering the bus routes to restore traffic, Karthikeyan said that the interior roads would be taken up after clearing the bus routes.

Admitting that about 338 trees were uprooted since 8.30am Monday, the MAWS secretary said that about 191 trees were cleared and another 147 are being cleared now. He also claimed that uprooted trees in all bus routes were cleared.