Water bowls for stray dogs to beat Chennai's scorching heat

CHENNAI: As we have entered the month of May just a couple of days back, the Tamil Nadu government has issued warnings about extreme heat waves, owing to the extreme heat condition prevailing in the state.

Precautionary measures like setting up water points in around 1000 locations across the state are on the way to help us tackle the situation. But, what is the state of stray animals and birds that have higher chances of getting affected by the heat waves?

Bharath Surya from Happy Paws Mogappair explains to DT Next the adverse effects of heat waves on animals and birds.

More than a decade into rescuing animals, Bharath says that dehydration and finding shady areas are the major problems strays face during summer.

“Usually, water sources are less for stray animals and birds and things get worse during heat waves. Dehydration can result in heat stroke, which can lead to death. Strays rest under parked vehicles like cars, trucks and vans. Sometimes they can be injured because people do not check before driving off,” states the 32-year-old.

He also adds that temperature rise leads to panting and breathing will increase.

This is the reason why stray animals get aggressive during summer because of the irritation.

To beat the heat, placing water bowls for strays and birds is a great initiative like how humans have water points.

“So far, we have distributed 150 bowls across Mogappair. People can keep water bowls on the terrace for thirsty birds,” Bharath elucidates.

He advises people to be cautious before driving their vehicles, “Stop for a minute and check if any strays are taking rest under the shade,” he cautions.

Moral responsibility and humanity are vital.

“People can form small communities among themselves and keep bowls or buckets of water outside their house and on the terrace. If you spot an animal suffering because of the scorching heat, provide them water and inform animal rescue centres. These minimum efforts matter a lot,” shares the animal rescuer.

Bharath urges that if the government can provide and maintain water bowls, the awareness will spread nook and corner.

Animal activist Sai Vignesh is also providing water bowls across the city to protect our paw friends and birds from the heat waves. For free water bowls, contact 8939320846.

People can reach out to Happy Paws Mogappair through their Instagram page for water bowls and volunteering activities.