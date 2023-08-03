WATCO officials inspect areas for 24 hrs drinking water supply project

CHENNAI: In order to facilitate 24 hours drinking water supply in Kodambakkam and Adyar zone, the officials from the Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) visited the residents and collected the details required for the implementation of the 24-hour drinking water supply project.

An MoU was signed between the Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) and the Chennai Metrowater Department for the project on July 20, 2023.

Odisha will prepare a detailed project report, and contract points for carrying out these works under this scheme.

The replacement and laying of new pipelines will be carried out in some of the streets.

Through this scheme ward number 127 to 142 in Kodambakkam zone, including Vadapalani, West Mambalam, T Nagar, CIT Nagar, Saidapet, Jafferkhanpet, Ashok Nagar, KK Nagar, MGR Nagar, Nesappakkam, and Saligramam. In the Adyar zone, Kotturpuram, Indira Nagar, Guindy, Adyar, Besant Nagar, Velachery, Tharamani, and Thiruvanmiyur will also be covered under the scheme, and the existing drinking water supply system will be improved for supply round the clock.

The officials urged the public to cooperate with the field workers who are collecting the necessary information for the implementation of the project.