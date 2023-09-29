Ward councillors should post dengue awareness video in social media: Mayor Priya

CHENNAI: As the city sees a spike in dengue cases, Mayor R Priya during the council meeting held on Friday urged the ward councillors to create awareness among the people by posting videos in their social media platforms.

The councillors raised complaints that the drains in the residential areas have not been desilted and garbage removed from it. It has become a mosquito breeding ground.

"Public should be created through loudspeakers in vehicles. All wards require adequate fumigation vehicles to carry out mosquito eradication drives ahead of the monsoon season. The civic authorities should clean the waste in the canals and drains to control mosquito menace," said Dr G Shanthakumari, ward 81 councillor and chairman standing committee (public health).

In response, the mayor stated that as the number of dengue cases continues to surge in the city.

The councillors shall upload dengue awareness videos on their social media pages. And the members should take responsibility in making people aware of the disease in their respective wards.

"For the next three months, the animators should inspect households and eradicate mosquito breeding spots. The councillors should focus to prevent dengue cases from rising in the city," added Priya.

Meanwhile, with the northeast monsoon likely to commence from next month several areas in Chennai found extra cable hanging on the street which led to accidents.

"Recently, a cow electrocuted an electricity wire that fell on it. Many additional wires are tangled, it has become a perineal problem in the area. It should be changed immediately to prevent mishap in the monsoon season," complained Nethaji U Ganesan, ward 38 councillor.

Mayor mentioned that the electrical department of Chennai Corporation removes the extra wires and illegal cable wires division wise on every Saturday. The work will be speeded up ahead of NE monsoon.