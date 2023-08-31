'Ward councillors should be informed about development works carried out'

CHENNAI: Cutting across party lines, Chennai Corporation Councillors on Thursday vented out thier ire stating that they are kept in the dark and are not aware of the ongoing development projects in capital Chennai.

The ward councillors raised concerns stating that they are not notified of any works being taken up in their concerned wards. Mayor R Priya instructed the zonal officials to discuss with the ward members regarding developmental works which have been proposed or expected to commence.

"The councillors have not given information regarding the development works especially in the bus route roads because we would be cautious about the works. Though multiple complaints raised in the council meets, and to the concerned authorities but to no respite. We are clueless what works have been carried out in the area, " MDMK councillor S Jeevan, ward 35 councillor.

Priya explained that the works have been approved in both zonal level and Ripon Buildings, and the zonal officials are supposed to inform the concerned ward councillors. The mail of developmental works should be marked to the concerned zonal chairman, and ward councillors.

"The authorities should ensure that the developmental works have been discussed and informed with the councillors. Also, the councillors shall carry field inspections, and if there is any issue, they can file a complaint along with photographs. We would act against the contractors," added the mayor.

Though the city corporation directed the service department including Chennai metro water board and Tangedco, the councillors stated that road cuts had been taken without permission from the local body.

VCK councillor Kiran Sharmili of ward 107 said that a pavement was re-laid with councillor's funds, however, after a few weeks the Tangedco dug up the road for maintenance works without prior information given to the councillor. Also, illegal cable has been laid without permission from the corporation.

On the other hand, DMK councillor Prema Suresh of ward 113 stated, "As the corporation authorities delayed permission for road cuts to the metro water board following the drinking water contamination complaint raised by the residents. We request the officials to provide immediate approval for emergency cases."

The Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan said that the service departments should obtain permission for road cuts only through a single window system online.

For emergency purposes they shall get approval from zonal officials.

"If the concerned department failed to get permission for road cut, penalties would be charged, " added Radhakrishnan.