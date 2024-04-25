Gang attacks walker inside Anna Nagar Tower Park, rob mobile phone

CHENNAI: A gang allegedly attacked a 26-year-old car driver and robbed him of his mobile phone when he went for a walk inside Tower Park in Anna Nagar on Wednesday.

Police said the victim, R Manikandan, from Arumbakkam, was employed as a driver at the residence of a doctor in Ayyavu Colony in Anna Nagar.

Manikandan was walking in the park after dropping the doctor's eight year-old daughter at a tennis coaching center in Anna Nagar, when the incident happened.

One of the gang members acted as if he was inquiring about an exit in the park; the other suspects attacked him, leaving him bruised and bleeding.

Before Manikandan could scream for help, the six suspects escaped from the spot, taking his mobile phone.

Injured Manikandan returned to the place where he had parked his car and went to the doctor's house.

He later informed the doctor about the incident.

Manikandan was treated for his injuries by his employer, and lodged a complaint with the Anna Nagar police.

The police are now hunting for the suspects after browsing CCTV footage.