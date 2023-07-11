Volleyball, badminton to be introduced in Corporation schools

CHENNAI: To break gender stereotypes in city schools, the School Education Department of the Chennai Corporation has planned to implement volleyball and badminton into the physical education subject for students.

While corporation school students are encouraged and trained to participate in football and cricket, the goal for the inclusion of 2 new sporting activities is better exposure to other activities.

“We have witnessed students’ interests towards sports and cultural activities. Many don’t get the opportunity to take private coaching in sports. So we ensure they actively participate in physical education,” said Sharanya Ari, deputy commissioner (education), GCC. “We’re working on the requirements to implement volleyball and badminton for Corporation school students.”

Though cricket and football have been implemented in the current academic year, both girls and boys are enthusiastic about participating in it. “The objective is to break the gender stereotype and ensure students take part in all sporting activities. This is in line with our aim for holistic development of students/ We want them to shine wherever they go,” she added.

The GCC has signed MoU with two organisations – Great Goals Trust and Generation Next Sports Academy – to train students in football and cricket respectively. Due to space constraints in corporation schools, students are given coaching outside.

At least 60 students from north, south and central Chennai have been selected for football. Shortlisting is going on for cricket. The GCC officials were surprised at the number of girls expressing interest in cricket.

“Around 3,000 students participated in the first round, of which 250-300 were selected, and 30 will be shortlisted soon,” stated a senior official.

Pilot training would be given for a year – twice a week for football and three times a week for cricket.

To ensure students don’t miss practice, and also encourage them to participate, the GCC conducted counselling for both students and parents. In case anyone quits the team, steps will be taken to replace him/her.