VIT honours top-performing students with prizes worth Rs 60 lakh

CHENNAI: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) in Chennai celebrated University Day on Saturday by honouring top-performing students in academics, sports, and attendance with prizes worth Rs 60 lakh. G Viswanathan, founder-chancellor of VIT, presided over the event.

Justice Sunder Mohan of the Madras High Court was the chief guest. C Damodaran, VIT alumni, and joint director at the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, was the guest of honour.

Viswanathan spoke about addressing higher education disparities in the country. Pointing out that South Korea and Australia, where government-sponsored education ensures full enrolment, he said: “We need more investment from the government, considering the 2.9% of GDP allocation. It’s unfortunate that not a single political party, in the election manifesto, has promised to give free education to students in the country.”

He also addressed issues like corruption, tax evasion and proliferation of black money as “hindrances to India’s development, and should be fully eradicated”. Viswanathan emphasized VIT’s meritocratic ethos, urging students to embody integrity, excellence, and personal accountability.

Justice Sunder Mohan, in his speech, emphasised integrity, accountability, proactive goal-setting, and seizing opportunities. “You must embrace these principles in navigating life’s challenges and achieving aspirations,” he added.

During his speech, Damodaran urged the youth to shun negative habits and focus on meaningful contributions to the nation’s development. “Stay away from using drugs, and all the negativity on social media,” he stated.