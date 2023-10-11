VIT holds Thirukkural Recitation competition for govt school students

CHENNAI: Thirukkural Recitation competition was held in the VIT Chennai campus on Tuesday and the government school students won the prizes.



"With an primary aim to showcase and encourage the hidden talents among government and government-aided school students while instilling the enduring values of Thirukkural in their young minds, the VIT-Bhopal and Tamiliyakkam which is led by Founder and Chancellor of VIT, G Viswanathan on Tuesday organised a 'Thirukkural Recitation competition' at the VIT Chennai campus.

In this milestone event students, teachers and parents around 400 participated.

VIT Vice president Sankar Viswanathan and the Assistant Vice President Kadhambari S Viswanathan proudly announced the prizes as Rs 15,000, Rs 10,000,Rs 5,000 for the winners, " said a release from VIT.

"The deserving winners hailed from the Government Higher Secondary schools of Pondur, Villivakkam, Chennai South and Perumbakkam, a press release said.