VIT-Chennai ties up with DoT to establish 5G test bed facility

CHENNAI: VIT Chennai will establish the 5G test bed facility in collaboration with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) with the objective of building competencies and engagement in ‘5G and Beyond’ technologies for students and startup communities.

The faculty and students of VIT Chennai have presented 5G use cases at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi as part of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2023.

Prime Minister awarded one of the hundred 5G use cases labs to VIT Chennai during the inauguration of IMC on October 27. Under guidance of Founder Chancellor Dr G Viswanathan, Vice President, Dr Sekar Viswanathan VIT Chennai will focus on 5G-driven development of rural India by taking smart Health, Education, and AgriTech to remote villages. More than 2,000 students from VIT Chennai, Dr Kanchana Baaskaran, Pro Vice Chancellor, VIT Chennai, Advisor to the Chancellor Dr SP Thyagarajan participated.