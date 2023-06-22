Visual art show explores transformative power of white

CHENNAI: A design and visual art exhibition, titled ‘White: Emptiness as Limitless Potential’ is currently captivating visitors at Gallery Veda in Nungambakkam. Curated and mentored by Aishwarya Manivannan, the exhibition showcases the artistic prowess of 14 young artists. With over 50 art and design pieces on display, this group show explores a range of themes, including healing, perception, infinity, contrast, the act of seeking, and the joys of play.

“White has presented a unique challenge to these talented artists, compelling them to embark on a journey of introspection, and rediscover new dimensions of their creative processes. Through this exploration, they have developed new skills and ventured into uncharted artistic territories, resulting in a visual experience that is truly multi-sensory, interactive, and thought-provoking for audiences of all backgrounds,” says Aishwarya in a statement.

The essence of white as the origin of everything resonates throughout the exhibition. Its vast expanse of emptiness and boundless potential catalyses new ideas and reinterpretations. “White possesses the remarkable ability to transform and adapt to our philosophies, with its spectrum of meanings flowing and moulding into something unique for each observer. In a fast-paced world that often urges us to rationalise and overlook the finer details, white demands stillness and introspection. It compels us to pause, seeking deeper meaning beyond its colour. Within this exhibition, light, texture, scale, and even a single dot can become vital elements, inviting us to pay attention and engage profoundly with our senses. Viewing the artworks becomes an immersive experience, beckoning us to reflect, understand, and connect with the profound messages conveyed,” she adds.

Anisha Mariam Abraham, one of the artists participating in the exhibition, shares her perspective on white. For her, white is associated with power, drawing a parallel with how politicians often don white attire. To her, white symbolises the authority of power. Anisha was particularly inspired by the powerful quote from GK Chesterton, who stated, “White is not a mere absence of color; it is a shining and affirmative thing, as fierce as red, as definite as black.”

Aishwarya is the driving force behind Maisha Studio, a creative education academy that empowers young artists and designers, to nurture their skills and reach new heights. The participating artists in this exhibition are all members of Maisha Studio. The exhibition will be on until June 25.