Virologist calls for TN panel to combat Nipah

VELLORE: The State government’s health departmentshould quickly constitute a small committee to take measures to combat the Nipah virus that has already claimed two lives in Kerala, opined eminent virologist Dr T Jacob John.

“Otherwise TN could also be affected, though at present such chances are very slim,” added Dr John. “The virus has already affected Bangladesh, West Bengal and Kerala. As Kerala’s neighbour, we could be next.”

However, he said that it was necessary to know the determinants causing the virus.

“The reasons why the virus affected Kerala twice and why this was happening now in the second half of the year needs to be analysed to combat it successfully. Unless we know the answers to such questions we’ll be groping in the dark,” he said.

Since a cure for Nipah virus has not been found, Dr John insisted that knowing the determinants was imperative. “That’s the only way to prevent the virus from entering our State. Investigation is important before, and not after, the event,” he averred.

He recalled the number of fake experts during the heights of the pandemic who had given assurances to the public that COVID-19 would die out soon.

“It hasn’t yet till date. But, efforts should also be taken not to scare people which would happen if the virus enters this State,” he warned.

A top TN medical official told DT Next that circulars have already been issued to all districts to keep a watchful eye for any symptom or outbreak.

About the think-tank, the official said: “The government usually constitutes such a committee including a microbiologist, virologist to look into the issue. The health department is presently upraised of the matter.”