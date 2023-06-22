Violating NGT order, garbage handled near Chitlapakkam lake

CHENNAI: In a blatant violation of directions issued by the southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT), Tambaram Corporation has resorted to handling solid waste near Chitlapakkam Lake.

Residents fear that the civic body may convert the spot into a permanent dumping yard if not addressed.

Dayanand Krishnan, an activist based in Chitlapakkam, said that the lake is being restored by several departments including the Water Resources Department, Forest Department and Tambaram Corporation.

"Despite this, the civic body (Tambaram Corporation) is using a space near the lake to handle solid waste. The spot is within the boundaries and rules banned handling of solid waste within 200 metres from any water body," he said.

He added that the Tambaram Corporation is using the spot to shift garbage collected from streets using tricycles and light vehicles to garbage lorries. Due to this, garbage spill over occurs. "Moreover, the workers dump recyclable waste at the spot even though it can not be used as a recovery centre, " Dayanand said.

It is learnt that the Chitlapakkam Panchayat, before it was merged with Tambaram Corporation, was processing garbage near the lake by running a resource recovery centre and other facilities. However, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) passed an order to remove garbage processing facilities in November 2021. A penalty of Rs. 8 lakh was imposed against the panchayat.

"A few years ago, an office building was constructed at Rs. 1.5 Crore close to the waste processing site. As the NGT directed to remove all encroachments from the lake, the building was also demolished. The garbage processing facilities were removed within a week after the NGT order, " he said.

Dayanand alleged that the officials refuse to take action against the garbage handling. The water resources department is constructing a compound wall around the lake and residents urge the department to construct the wall encompassing the site.

When asked, a Tambaram Corporation official denied the allegations of garbage handling near Chitlapakkam Lake but said that a resource recovery centre is under construction near Sembakkam.