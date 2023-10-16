Vintage Kanjeevaram sarees find new life in Chennai textile store

CHENNAI: A prominent textile store in the city is presenting a remarkable collection of over 800+ vintage Kanjeevaram sarees, thoughtfully curated by textile expert Santosh Parekh. Each of these sarees, aged between 40 and 100 years, holds a unique story, representing the rich tradition of Kanjeevaram.

“Saree enthusiasts, fashion lovers, textile connoisseurs, and art students will get to explore and appreciate the beauty of silk. Each saree in this collection carries a piece of history, reflecting the craftsmanship and heritage of the Kanjeevaram tradition. Many of these sarees were rescued from local sellers, and saved from possible destruction. Unfortunately, as our modern world progresses, the traditional skills and knowledge of weavers are at risk of fading away. Valuable techniques, like the original 3-shuttle loom, are becoming scarce. Through this exhibition we strive to inspire others to collect and document these treasures, raising awareness and ensuring that this exquisite art form continues for generations to come,” says Santosh Parekh.

This exhibit offers not only a visual feast for those familiar with these art forms but also an educational journey for those unaware of the diverse weaving traditions of the past.





When asked how one can preserve old sarees, Santosh shares, “Ideally, pattu sarees should be carefully maintained to preserve their beauty and quality. It is recommended to air them out regularly to prevent dampness, especially since they are made of natural fibres. Refolding them gently is important to prevent creases and preserve them. In case of spills or stains, it’s essential to wash the affected area promptly, as stains can lead to stiffness and cracking. Taking proper care of these sarees is crucial as they are a significant part of our culture and heritage.”



— The vintage collection is available for viewing at Tulsi Weaves, Eldams Road, from October 18 onwards.