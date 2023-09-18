Vinayagar themes in Chandrayaan 3,Int’l Millet Year set to be a draw

CHENNAI: Nirvignalakshmi Illam, popularly known as Golu Veedu and Pillaiyar Veedu, houses a collection of 3500 non-identical idols of Vinayagar. Nandhini Venkatesh, an ardent collector of Vinayagar idols, has been exhibiting her collection during Vinayagar Chaturthi every year. This year, she has presented two themes – Chandrayaan 3 and International Millet Year.



The idol collection belongs to Nandhini Venkatesh, who started this journey in 2012. Within one year, she ended up collecting 1008 idols from different parts of the country. “Mumbai is one place where I purchase unique idols regularly. Currently, we are collecting 10 idols per year. When it became difficult to hunt for unique idols, we started requesting artisans to make exclusive dolls based on different themes,” says the 49-year-old homemaker.

Nandhini Venkatesh- An ardent collector of Vinayagar idols

During the housewarming ceremony, Nandhini and her family received more than 50 Vinayagar idols, which sowed the seed for them to collect more and start a separate space to exhibit the idols. “Each idol has a story behind it. Among them, my favourite is a relaxed Vinayagar lying on a rope cot because this was the first doll in our collection,” she shares. Nandhini also adds that artisans in Mumbai appreciated her for coming up with innovative themes each year to celebrate Chaturthi.

Instead of displaying all the 3500 idols, Nandhini has come up with the idea of honouring India’s milestone in space, Chandrayaan 3, and emphasising the significance of agriculture through the International millet year theme.

“For the Chandrayaan 3 theme, we visualised the picture of Vinayagar on the surface of the moon. The work also displays a picture of the same sent to ISRO by the rover. In the International millet year idea, Vinayagar is envisioned in the form of a goddess with eight hands, each hand holding tools used for farming. The idol is surrounded by different millets to register the theme,” explains Nandhini, who also runs her own YouTube channel.

Chandrayaan 3 Concept

This year’s exhibition is open to the public from 10.00 am to 9.00 pm at Nirvignalakshmi Illam, Nolambur, today.