Villivakkam TNHB residences request CMRL to acquire land elsewhere

CHENNAI: The residents of Villivakkam Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) located at MTH Road had requested the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) to look for an alternate space for acquiring land for the underground Metro station in the area.

With regards to this, the members of Villivakkam TNHB Vilvam tower residents welfare association met the officials of CMRL a couple of days back and had submitted a letter requesting the same.

For the construction of five underground Metro stations, CMRL has signed a contract with TATA Projects Limited to construct Kolathur Junction Metro, Srinivasa Nagar Metro, Villivakkam Metro, Villivakkam Bus Terminus Metro and Nadhamuni Metro stations with entry/exit, ventilation shafts, plumbing, earth mat, architectural finishes and signages among others.

And, the Nadhamuni Metro station is located at the MTH road closer to the TNHB flats where as many as 324 families are residing.

As CMRL had decided to acquire land, at exactly at the entrance of the TNHB flats, residents have been in panic.

"With more than 300 families residing at the building, we are already facing a dearth of space for parking and other facilities. Adding to which, CMRL has informed that it would acquire 131 sq meter land permanently and additional 92 sq meter on a temporary basis. Moreover, an additional 207 sq meter land is also planned to be acquired on a permanent basis, "said a member of the association.

"If such an extent of land is acquired, the stability of the building would be greatly affected. Hence, we request CMRL to consider acquiring land in other nearby areas, "added the member.

The association has proposed to acquire land near SIDCO Nagar bus stop or at the western side of Madras Thiruvallur High Road.

The residents further alleged that they might have to file a petition at the court if the requests are not considered.