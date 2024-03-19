Villivakkam, Perambur to get a facelift

CHENNAI: Good news for rail commuters and residents of Villivakkam and Perambur. With the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), Southern Railway (SR) and State government mulling over rail and road infrastructure development for the neglected north Chennai, the landscape in and around these 2 popular railway stations scenario is all set to go through a drastic change in 3-4 years from now.

According to informed Southern Railway sources and government officials, the State government will be spending money on roads and connectivity in and around the high profile Kolathur assembly constituency, represented by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

“With CMRL and SR focussing on Villivakkam and Perambur stations and roads being widened in Kolathur constituency, the entire locality will see a road-rail connectivity boost in the next couple of years,” the senior official added.

A senior SR official also confirmed that the feasibility study for the fourth terminal in Villivakkam is underway. “The proposals for lifts, elevators and modernisation is on track and the passenger amenity will improve as part of the project,” the official added.

It may be recalled that SR’s general manager RN Singh had recently confirmed to the media that Villivakkam will be the fourth terminal in the Chennai railway division.

Meanwhile, rail commuters demand better frequency and public amenities in Villivakkam and Perambur stations. MS Lokesh, a regular commuter, said, “The frequency of trains is very less in Villivakkam station, it must be increased. And, on most days, restrooms are closed.”

“Escalators are necessary in the Villivakkam station especially for the disabled and senior citizens. Not only Villivakkam, there are stations like Tiruninravur, where many passengers board to reach Central station. Stations like Tiruninravur must also be improvised in providing refreshments and restroom facilities,” said V Gopal Krishnan, working general secretary, Southern Railway Employees Sangh.