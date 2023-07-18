Villagers near Sriperumbudur receive 2 kg tomatoes free on Tuesday

CHENNAI: The villagers of Athanur near Sriperumbudur were provided with 2 kgs of tomatoes for free by the Athanur panchayat on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning when the villagers of Athanur heard about the free distribution of tomatoes, they thought it was fake news and nobody went to the panchayat office to collect them. As the tomato prices are fixed up to 150 per kg the villagers never thought they would be getting free tomatoes.

Only after a few hours, they came to know that it was true and all of them rushed to the panchayat office to collect the free 2 kg tomatoes. The villagers waited in long queues to collect them and local police were on duty to control the crowd. The initiative was taken by the Athanur village panchayat president along with a private NGO. The 10,000 kgs of tomatoes were distributed to 5000 families on Tuesday.