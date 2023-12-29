Vijayakanth's funeral procession reaches party HQ as "Captain" chants rent the air

CHENNAI: Actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth's last journey was swarmed by his supporters who rented the air with "Captain", "Long Live Captain" slogans rented the air as he reached his final resting place, that is, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) headquarters at Koyambedu.



Vijayakanth's mortal remains left Island Grounds, where the film, political personalities and general public paid their respects, at 1 pm on Friday.

The procession moved in a snail-paced manner as Vijayakanth's fans turned up in huge numbers.

Vijayakanth's funeral ceremony would be accorded State honours with a 72-gun salute.