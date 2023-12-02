Vijayakanth is healthy, will return home soon: Premalatha Vijayakanth

CHENNAI: Putting a full stop to all the rumours that followed a setback in politician Vijayakanth's health, his wife Premalatha Vijayakanth has informed that the former actor is healthy and will return home soon.

In her video address, she said that the rumours spreading about his health on social media has caused distress to her family and assured that good news would come in a couple of days.

She requested the media to avoid spreading rumours about the DMDK supremo's health.

She further added that Vijayakanth will make a public appearance soon and said she and her son Shanmugapandian have clicked a picture with Vijayakanth recently.

The veteran actor was admitted to a private hospital in Nandambakkam after he complained of throat infection on November 18.