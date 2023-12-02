Begin typing your search...

Vijayakanth is healthy, will return home soon: Premalatha Vijayakanth

The veteran actor was admitted to a private hospital in Nandambakkam after he complained of throat infection on November 18.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|2 Dec 2023 4:36 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-02 16:42:03.0  )
Vijayakanth is healthy, will return home soon: Premalatha Vijayakanth
X

Politician Vijayakanth with his family.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Putting a full stop to all the rumours that followed a setback in politician Vijayakanth's health, his wife Premalatha Vijayakanth has informed that the former actor is healthy and will return home soon.

In her video address, she said that the rumours spreading about his health on social media has caused distress to her family and assured that good news would come in a couple of days.

She requested the media to avoid spreading rumours about the DMDK supremo's health.

She further added that Vijayakanth will make a public appearance soon and said she and her son Shanmugapandian have clicked a picture with Vijayakanth recently.

The veteran actor was admitted to a private hospital in Nandambakkam after he complained of throat infection on November 18.

politician Vijayakanth's healthVijayakanthVijayakanth health conditionPremalatha VijayakanthDMDK supremoDMDKDMDK leader Vijayakantvijayakanth newsVijayakanth healthVijayakanth health updateActor VijayakanthDMDK president VijayakanthDMDK founder Vijayakanth’s healthDMDK founder and actor VijayakanthDMDK founder Vijayakanth
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X